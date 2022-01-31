Um, an Elon Musk rocket is about to crash into the moon

In 2015, the Deep Space Climate Observatory, a satellite for observing space weather, was launched into orbit. This launch was done thanks to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the same rocket that after floating in a chaotic orbit for a few years is now on a collision course with the Moon.

Following the “adventures” of this unusable piece of sheet metal is the astronomer Bill Gray who, thanks to an observation software, is tracing its movements. In January the rocket had passed very close to the Moon, undergoing an alteration of the orbit and according to Gray’s calculations it will end up crashing on the other side of the satellite on March 4, speeding at 9,000 kilometers per hour.

Markus Gann / EyeEmGetty Images

“I’ve been following this kind of junk for about 15 years. And this is the first involuntary lunar impact we have had,” said the astronomer.

But this observation is not espoused by everyone, in fact another astronomer named Jonathan McDowell stated: “There are at least 50 objects that were left in deep Earth orbit in the 1960s, 70s and 80s and which were abandoned there. We haven’t tracked them down. Probably some of them accidentally hit the Moon and we just didn’t notice. “

SpaceX has not responded to the situation at the moment. What we know for sure is that it will be an interesting crash despite everything, which will be studied to observe the reaction of the lunar ground. What is certain is that the more private or international companies that join “space life” the more we will have to start regulating the release of space junk.

