Um, robots have learned to reproduce

They are hybrid organisms, artificial but made from the stem cells of a Xenopus Laevis, the smooth xenope or platanna, that is to say an aquatic frog belonging to the Pipidae family, endemic to southern Africa. But their life is reduced to a series of Petri dishes, the famous vessels used for laboratory research. They are called xenobots, a team of researchers from the University of Vermont, Tufts and the Wyss Institute of Harvard made them, and now it seems that they are also able to reproduce in a completely original, self-designed way.

Douglas Blackiston and Sam Kriegman

The US group, which told the discovery on the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences”, gave birth to these millimeter hybrid organisms last year: over time they proved to be able to move independently, self-repair and even carry a small load. The application of these organic robots – for the first time made from scratch, without taking the anatomy of existing animals as a model – could be very many, from the collection of microplastics in contaminated environments to the identification of harmful chemical materials up to the intervention on blood vessels blocked by atherosclerotic plaques. These cells, assembled in anatomical forms never observed in nature with the help of models proposed by the Deep Green supercomputer group of the University of Vermont (an evolutionary algorithm has been implemented that can create thousands of candidate models of new life forms ) responded in a surprisingly proactive way, interacting with each other also based on the regions from which they were taken from the frogs.

These xenobots repair themselves autonomously, collaborate with each other, explore the liquid environment in which they live and according to scientists are also important from a purely theoretical point of view: they could make us understand more about how cells communicate and connect with each other. “A big question in biology is what algorithms are used to establish the form and function of the organism,” explained Michael Levin, director of the Center for Regenerative and Developmental Biology at Tufts and co-author of the study months ago. genome encodes proteins, but we do not yet know how this hardware allows cells to cooperate to produce functional anatomies in very different environmental conditions ”.

Douglas Blackiston and Sam Kriegman

Now, apparently, xenobots have also shown that they can reproduce themselves. Obviously in a way that is all their own and unprecedented for the plant and animal kingdom (despite their DNA is 100% that of an African frog). These little organic machines somehow give life to new cells hatched within a morphological structure reminiscent of that of the Pac-Man video game. It is a question of kinetic replication, a phenomenon known but only at the molecular level not of organisms of certain dimensions and ultimately not even at the cellular level. The xenobots have succeeded with the help of researchers, who have modified the structure by assembling stem cells in the shape of “c”: these cells have produced an endless progeny through the mechanism that they have independently developed. Even previously, new cells were produced, to be honest, but they didn’t survive long enough to develop.

Douglas Blackiston and Sam Kriegman

Again, in providing “help” to the xenobot population, the scientists used an evolutionary algorithm to test billions of potential forms until they selected the most promising one in terms of reproduction and self-replication. They found that the AI-designed parent xenobot was able to use its Pac-Man-shaped “mouth” to compress stem cells into a new circular daughter cell. Their children then built grandchildren, who built great-grandchildren, who built great-great-grandchildren.

Levin is particularly excited about the potential of these xenobots, which could pave the way for regenerative medicine: “If we knew how to tell cell groups to do what we want them to do, ultimately, that would be regenerative medicine: the solution to traumatic injury, birth defects, cancer and aging. All of these different problems endure because we don’t know how to predict and control which groups of cells will build what. Xenobots are a new platform that will make us understand ”.

