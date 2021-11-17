Tech

Um, Russia almost brought down the ISS, and the US is a little angry

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

The International Space Station is currently inhabited by four American astronauts, two Germans and two Russians. On Monday, November 15, the group of scientists had to take refuge in special safety capsules due to a swarm of debris that hit the station.

The cause of this incident was a missile test conducted by Russia and which the United States described as “dangerous and irresponsible”.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“So far the test has generated over 1,500 pieces of traceable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

At the moment, the Russian space agency has downplayed the incident with a tweet that says: “The object’s orbit, which forced the crew to move in a spacecraft according to standard procedures today, has moved away from orbit. of the ISS. The station is in the green zone “.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The destroyed object was the Kosmos-1408, a spy satellite launched in 1982 and which was no longer in fiction for a long time, but which was still very heavy and all the debris it left in orbit will remain in space for a long time to come. , contributing to a cosmic pollution that has become increasingly dangerous in recent years. After more than sixty years of space activity, we have left millions of objects behind.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

new headquarters for 1,000 people in Manchester – Nerd4.life

7 days ago

Marvel’s Avengers is “disappointing”, says Square Enix – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

PS5 available in the coming days, Sony is supplying European distributors – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

When does Roblox reopen? What happened to the gaming platform? The answers expected by millions of users

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button