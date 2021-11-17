Um, Russia almost brought down the ISS, and the US is a little angry

The International Space Station is currently inhabited by four American astronauts, two Germans and two Russians. On Monday, November 15, the group of scientists had to take refuge in special safety capsules due to a swarm of debris that hit the station.

The cause of this incident was a missile test conducted by Russia and which the United States described as “dangerous and irresponsible”.

“So far the test has generated over 1,500 pieces of traceable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

At the moment, the Russian space agency has downplayed the incident with a tweet that says: “The object’s orbit, which forced the crew to move in a spacecraft according to standard procedures today, has moved away from orbit. of the ISS. The station is in the green zone “.

The destroyed object was the Kosmos-1408, a spy satellite launched in 1982 and which was no longer in fiction for a long time, but which was still very heavy and all the debris it left in orbit will remain in space for a long time to come. , contributing to a cosmic pollution that has become increasingly dangerous in recent years. After more than sixty years of space activity, we have left millions of objects behind.

