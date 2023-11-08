UMass Boston reports case of tuberculosis and 39 ‘close contacts’

UMass Boston reported one active case of tuberculosis on November 7, 2023. Blake Nissen/Boston Globe

One person in the UMass Boston community was reportedly diagnosed with tuberculosis, and dozens of people are considered close contacts, according to officials.

In a letter sent to students, faculty and staff, Robert Pomales, director of University Health Services at UMass Boston, said the man was being treated for an active case of tuberculosis Tuesday evening. They received diagnosis information from the Boston Public Health Commission, the city’s public health department.

Pomales also informed the school community that 39 people were potentially in “close contact.”

However, Boston health officials said they “do not believe” the case poses a threat to the general public because contracting tuberculosis usually requires being in close contact with an infected person for a long period of time.

“Although TB ​​is a serious disease caused by germs that spread through the air, it is important to note that this case does not result in the general UMass Boston community being at risk for TB infection,” Pomales said.

Boston.com asked the university’s health services, as well as the city health department, for updates on the infected individuals, their symptoms and treatment, and 39 close contacts, but UMass Boston would not provide additional information beyond sharing the letter.

In the letter, Pomales told the UMass Boston community that “appropriate testing and guidance is being conducted” for close contacts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some symptoms of tuberculosis include a bad cough, chest pain, fatigue, weakness, and fever. It is also possible that people who are infected with tuberculosis have a “latent infection,” meaning that the person will not feel sick at all and will not spread the disease to others. Pomales said in the letter that a person with tuberculosis on campus may have had the infection for years before it became active.

State health officials said 153 cases of tuberculosis were reported to the health department in 2022, a 17% decrease compared to the average number of cases between 2016 and 2020. Although tuberculosis is one of the “major infectious disease killers,” the CDC said. Globally, incidence rates in the US are low, and tuberculosis is both preventable and curable.

