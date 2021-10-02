News

Umbrella Network launched on Ethereum with cross-chain bridge to BSC

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Umbrella Network, a decentralized oracle service, was officially launched on Ethereum, setting the stage for cross-chain transactions between the dominant smart contract platform and Binance Smart Chain, or BSC.

The cross-chain bridge connecting Ethereum and BSC was developed internally at Umbrella Network, emphasizing the need to transfer tokens and other crypto assets between the two networks. The cross-chain bridge also allows users to stake and farm tokens on both blockchains. Umbrella said he is also planning future cross-chain integrations with Polygon, Solana, Cardano and Avalanche, though no exact date has been revealed.

Although several oracle services already exist in the blockchain industry, Umbrella says its protocol provides fast and affordable pricing feeds compared to major competitors. Initially, the protocol will contain data on over 1,200 pairs on Ethereum, allowing users to interact with information from both spot and derivative markets, as well as traditional finance.

Loading...
Advertisements

Oracles are considered an essential component of smart contracts, as they provide reliable data feeds from external sources, thus expanding the scope of their operations. The need for reliable data feeds increases as smart contract technology becomes more widespread. Case in point: Brazil’s leading stock exchange is exploring ways to provide data input for the country’s CBDC project.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols were among the first to need Oracle’s integration. In August Chainlink, the dominant oracle provider, carved out a strong presence in this niche, especially after its successful integration on Arbitrum, a Layer-2 scalability solution on Ethereum.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

904
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
800
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
796
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
762
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
702
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
698
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
694
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
688
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
682
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top