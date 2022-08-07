Umbrellas blow away in Delaware due to ‘apocalyptic’ wind

Dozens of umbrellas swirled through the air as gusty winds swept across the U.S. state of Delaware on Friday, the New York Post.

It was a bather who captured the famous video in Bethany Beach, a small coastal town in the county of Sussex. Visitors were spotted fleeing the beach as gusts lifted umbrellas, whirling them through the air before they ended their run in the ocean.

On social media, one user even called the scene “downright apocalyptic.”

According to witnesses, the storm appeared out of nowhere.

The storm that was captured on the shores of Bethany Beach came a day after witnesses saw a whirlwind of air and water, called a waterspout, near Smith Island off the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, about 130 kilometers away.

Extensive damage to structures and property was reported on Smith's Island, but no one was injured.

