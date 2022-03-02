Umma the horror movie from Sony, will soon hit theaters

Sony released a few hours ago the trailer for what will be his next supernatural Horror Thriller, ummafrom the director Iris K Shimshows what would seem to be the quiet and simple lives of a beekeeper and her teenage daughter, who are turned upside down after the unexpected arrival of the woman’s mother, but it is not a visit, since the urn of full of remains after its cremation, but it does not seem to be in peace.

Then Amandainterpreted by sandra ohis shocked by the news of her mother’s death, during the first trailer for Umma, her daughter played by Fivel Stewartyou can’t help but wonder why you were never properly introduced to your maternal grandmother, whileand Amanda afraid to tell him why.

Since she has tried so hard to keep her daughter seemingly isolated from other people in the desert and some dark secrets about her family in South Korea, but after AmandaFurious, she throws her mother’s remains into a shallow grave somewhere on her property. It isn’t long before what appears to be her mother’s vengeful spirit begins to terrorize her family. is what the late grandmother wants.

And even though they now have a spirit stalking them, there are still many things missing. Amanda hides her daughter from him, and it is quite possible that Amanda herself is about to become some kind of monster, and in this family, the mothers seem to take their role very seriously.

ummawhich also stars Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee and Tom Yiis about to hit theaters, as the film will be released on March 18th.