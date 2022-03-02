‘Umma’: This is Sam Raimi’s next horror film that won’t let you sleep; watch the trailer

United States.- Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for umma for your next horror Thriller, starring the winner of Golden Globe Sandra Oh. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday. March 18th.

The video, which you can watch alongside the poster below, features Oh as an overprotective mother who keeps her daughter away from technology and other people on an isolated farm. However, with the sudden arrival of the remains of her own mother from South Korea, the calm and serene life he has been protecting turns into a nightmare, due to the curse he reluctantly carries.

Umma, which translates as the Korean word for mother, is written and directed by Iris K. Shim. It stars Sandra Oh (KillingEve), Fivel Stewart (Atypical), MeeWha Alana Lee (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens), Tom Yi (The Good Place), Odeya Rush (Goosebumps) and Dermot Mulroney (Insidious: Chapter 3).

The film follows Amanda (Oh) and her daughter (Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when her estranged mother’s remains arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of becoming her own mother. read in the synopsis

Umma is produced by Sam Raimi (Evil Dead films) and Zainab Aziz through your banner Raimi Productions. The executive producers are Oh, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Yedong Mu, Tao Zhou, André Øverdal, Matt Black, Marcei A. Brown and Jeanette Volturno.