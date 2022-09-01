News

UN Accuses China of ‘Serious Human Rights Violations’ Against Uyghurs in Long-Awaited Report

China has been accused of jailing a million Uyghurs.

The UN has accused China of “serious human rights violations” in a long-awaited report on allegations of abuse in Xinjiang province.

China had urged the UN not to publish the report, prepared by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, a former Chilean president.

He called it “farce” organized by Western powers.

The report released Tuesday just minutes before the end of Bachelet’s term in office assesses allegations of abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities, which Beijing denies.

