UN Accuses China of ‘Serious Human Rights Violations’ Against Uyghurs in Long-Awaited Report

1 hour

image source, Getty Images Caption, China has been accused of jailing a million Uyghurs.

The UN has accused China of “serious human rights violations” in a long-awaited report on allegations of abuse in Xinjiang province.

China had urged the UN not to publish the report, prepared by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, a former Chilean president.

He called it “farce” organized by Western powers.

The report released Tuesday just minutes before the end of Bachelet’s term in office assesses allegations of abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities, which Beijing denies.

But the researchers said they discovered a pattern of mass arrests and “credible evidence” of torture.

They accused China of using vague national security laws to clamp down on minority rights and setting up “arbitrary detention systems.”

The report asserts that some prisoners had been subjected to “patterns of mistreatment” that included “incidents of sexual and gender-based violence.”

Others faced forced medical treatment and “discriminatory application of family planning and birth control policies.”

The UN recommended that China take immediate steps to release “all persons arbitrarily deprived of their liberty” and suggested that some of Beijing’s actions could amount to “crimes against humanity”.

Caption, Images of detainees.

“Genocide”

While the UN said it could not be sure how many people have been detained by the government, human rights groups estimate that more than a million Uyghurs have been held in camps in the Xinjiang region of northeast China.

Several countries have previously described China’s actions in Xinjiang as “genocide.”

But Beijing, which saw the report in advance, denies the allegations of abuse and argues that the camps are a tool to combat terrorism.

controversial publication

The report was released on Bachelet’s last day in office after four years as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

His tenure has been dominated for allegations of abuses against the Uyghurs.

Bachelet’s office said that an investigation into allegations of genocide in Xinjiang had been underway for more than a year.

But the release of the report’s findings was delayed several times, prompting accusations from some Western human rights groups that Beijing was urging Bachelet to bury the report’s damaging findings.

And even in the last hours before the report was published, China was pressuring Bachelet not to publish it.

At a press conference last Thursday, Bachelet admitted she was under “tremendous pressure to publish or not publish” the report.

image source, FABRICE COFFRINI Caption, Bachelet acknowledged having received pressure.

But he defended the delay, arguing that seeking dialogue with Beijing on the report didn’t mean I was “turning a blind eye” about him content of same.

“Thorough Investigation”

Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch, said the report’s findings showed “why the Chinese government fought tooth and nail to prevent its publication.”

“The UN Human Rights Council should use the report to launch a thorough investigation into the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and others and hold those responsible to account,” he added.

“Uyghurs and other victims have placed their trust in you to report on the extent of the abuses they face,” he said. “If they don’t defend the victims, who will?”

There are about 12 million Uyghurs, mostly Muslims, living in Xinjiang.

The UN said non-Muslim members of the community may also have been affected by Beijing’s policies.

image source, Getty Images Caption, China’s alleged abuses have sparked international outrage.

Earlier this year, the BBC obtained leaked files that revealed an organized system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture of Uyghur Muslims in a network of Chinese government camps.

The Xinjiang Police Archives, as they are called, were leaked to the BBC and revealed attacks on the Uyghur community with orders reaching as far as Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

What does China say?

China denies all allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

In response to the Xinjiang police files, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman told the BBC that the documents were “the latest example of anti-China voices trying to smear the country”.

He said Xinjiang enjoyed stability and prosperity, and its residents led happy and fulfilling lives.

China says that the crackdown in Xinjiang is necessary to prevent terrorism and eradicate Islamist extremism and that the camps are an effective tool for re-educating inmates in their fight against terrorism.

He insists that Uyghur militants are waging a violent campaign for an independent state by planning bombings, sabotage and civic unrest.

China has dismissed claims it is trying to reduce the Uyghur population through mass sterilizations and says the forced labor allegations are “completely fabricated”.