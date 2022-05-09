UN agency director Grete Faremo resigns

Secretary General António Guterres accepted on Sunday the resignation of the director of an agency of the United Nations who was being investigated for making dubious investments.

Grete Faremo, who was the Norwegian Minister of Justice and Public Security, held the position of Deputy Secretary General and Executive Director of the Office of the United Nations for Project Services (UNOPS) since August 2014.

The Copenhagen-based office says its mission is to provide “infrastructure, procurement and project management services for a more sustainable world.”

The resignation de Faremo was accepted the day the New York Times reported that the agency made “a series of baffling financial decisions” that allegedly led to $25 million in losses.

The newspaper’s report followed an article published on April 16 in Devex, the media platform for the global development community coordinated by Brussels-based journalist Ilya Gridneff, headlined: “What went wrong with the ambitious UNOPS Impact Investing?

That article said the investigation focused on a series of loans the agency made to a Singapore-based company, which received tens of millions of dollars to develop plans to build more than a million affordable homes in six countries.

“Currently, the entire project is stalled, tens of millions of dollars are owed to UNOPS, and no houses have been built,” he said.

An unnamed spokesman for the agency said that “steps are being taken to recover all outstanding amounts, regardless of the source of the activities,” as quoted by Devex.

The internal control body of the UN had been investigating the transactions.

According to the spokesman for the UNStephane Dujarric, the resignation of Faremo became effective on Sunday. He indicated that Dane Jens Wandel, a former special adviser to the secretary-general on reforms, would be interim head of the agency while a new executive director is hired.

“The Secretary General appreciates Ms. Faremo’s commitment and dedication to the organization,” Dujarric said in a statement.

He declined to comment further on the question of whether Guterres had called for Faremo to resign.