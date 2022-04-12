UN calls for speeding up vaccination against COVID-19

The UN official leading global coronavirus vaccination efforts said on Monday that the number of countries where 10% or less of the population had been vaccinated had fallen from 34 to 18 since January and called for accelerated progress to end the virus. to the pandemic.

Deputy Secretary-General Ted Chaiban told the United Nations Security Council that after more than 6 million people have died from COVID-19 and only just over 1 million new coronavirus infections have been reported to the Organization World Health Organization in the last 24 hours, it is urgent to increase vaccinations in countries where it was not possible to increase rates in 2021.

“The next six months are crucial,” he declared. “In 2022 we must take the swift action necessary to speed up vaccination. The propitious moment is gradually disappearing. We risk losing momentum and failing on vaccination equity.”

Chaiban said that more than 11.1 billion doses of vaccines have been administered globally. Of the 194 nations that make up the WHO, 124 have vaccinated more than 40% of their populations and 51 countries have vaccinated more than 70%, she added.

However, in low-income countries the rate is only 11%, he noted. In WHO’s Africa region, 83% of people remain unvaccinated, and in its Eastern Mediterranean region, which includes Afghanistan, 51% have not received a first dose.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Chaiban, a senior official at UNICEF, the United Nations children’s agency, in February to lead a UN team to ensure an effective global response to the pandemic and help close the gap in vaccine availability and distribution. He will also provide financial and technical assistance to overcome bottlenecks.