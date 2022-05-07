UN calls to reopen key port in Odessa

Rare footage of Russian purge camp for Ukrainians 0:55

(CNN Spanish) — Russia’s war in Ukraine does not let up. Kyiv’s mayor is urging citizens to “be aware” and stay indoors from Sunday to Monday, during the period surrounding Russia’s annual Victory Day, as Western officials warn President Vladimir Putin could formally declare the war on May 9, which would allow him to intensify his campaign.

Meanwhile, this Saturday the Ukrainian army said that Russian forces have begun blowing up bridges to stop a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeast.

In its latest operational update, the General Staff said on Saturday that in the Tsyrkuny and Rusky Tyshky area of ​​eastern Kharkiv, “the occupiers blew up three road bridges to stop the Defense Forces’ counter-offensive actions.”

CNN cannot independently verify the claim.

The UN World Food Program calls for the reopening of Odessa ports to help control the global hunger crisis

The UN World Food Program (WFP) has called for the reopening of ports in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa to help control the global hunger crisis.

The ports of Odessa and other Ukrainian Black Sea ports have been blockaded due to the war, leaving millions of metric tons of grain in silos.

Ukraine is a huge breadbasket for import-dependent countries in the Middle East and North Africa; In the eight months before the war began, nearly 51 million metric tons of grain transited through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, the WFP said in a press release on Friday.

If ports do not reopen, “mountains of grain” will be wasted as “the WFP and the world struggle to deal with an already catastrophic global hunger crisis,” the statement said.

“At the moment, Ukraine’s grain silos are full. At the same time, 44 million people around the world are marching into famine. We have to open these ports so that food can get in and out of Ukraine. The world demands it because hundreds of millions of people around the world depend on these supplies,” said WFP Executive Director David Beasley.

At the beginning of 2022, 276 million people were already suffering from acute hunger. That number is expected to rise by another 47 million people if the war in Ukraine continues, according to the agency’s analysis.

The United States and Europe will also feel the pain as the prices of important agricultural products rise.

For its part, Russia fired four cruise missiles at the southern port city of Odessa on Saturday, according to Ukraine’s regional military administration.

“The enemy continues not only physical destruction of the region’s infrastructure, but also psychological pressure on the civilian population,” the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command (South) said.

Russia claims to have destroyed Western weapons stockpile in Ukraine

For its part, Russia has claimed it has destroyed a large “concentration of military equipment from the United States and European countries” near a train station in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the team was hit “near the Bogodukhov railway station,” which is northwest of the city of Kharkiv.

CNN cannot independently verify the claim. The Ukrainian side has not reported the attack. Bogodukhov has been repeatedly bombed by the Russians.

The Russians also claimed that an ammunition depot was attacked in Bakhmut, a rear base for Ukrainian military operations in the east.

Ukraine said there was an airstrike in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region early Saturday, damaging a factory and killing two people.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said its air defenses had shot down 13 Ukrainian drones and three Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles had been intercepted in the Izium area, where fighting continued for more than a month.

150 civilians evacuated from steel plant in Mariupol on Saturday, authorities say

Both the Ukrainian government and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said 150 people were evacuated Saturday from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on Telegram that “the evacuation of people from the Azovstal steel plant was very difficult. The Russians constantly provoked, did not stop shooting, continued to fight.”

“But we managed to get 150 civilians out. They are women, children and the elderly,” he said.

“Our evacuation operation will continue, we will not stop,” Yermak said.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic also said 150 people had been evacuated from Azovstal on Saturday.

The territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic said in a statement that “the (cumulative) number of civilians evacuated from the territory of the metallurgical plant has reached 176 people.”

There has been no confirmation of the statements from the United Nations or the International Red Cross, which have also been trying to facilitate evacuations from the plant.

There were no signs of further evacuations of civilians from the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol on Saturday, after a flurry of activity on Friday night.

This article was written with input from Tim Lister, Kostan Nechyporenko and CNN staff.