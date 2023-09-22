UN commitment on tuberculosis needs leadership to match ambition – World

Statement from Mel Spiegelman, MD, President and CEO of TB Alliance

22 September 2023

The TB Alliance wholeheartedly supports the commitment made today at the UN high-level meeting on tuberculosis (TB) to fight this age-old disease and to rapidly mobilize the funds and resources needed to meet this moment. Urges to. TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease, with more than 1.5 billion people infected, 10 million living with active TB and 1.6 million dying each year.

Already, there are countries that are making great progress in tackling TB. We look to countries like Ukraine, the Philippines, South Africa, and Indonesia as examples, whose governments were the first to deploy a six-month all-oral regimen to treat drug-resistant TB. It is this type of leadership and action that is driving the rapid progress being made in TB treatment around the world. As we call for scaling up the use of recently developed new treatments, diagnostics and other tools to fight TB, we must also increase global leadership, political will and funding to tackle TB.

Additionally, we must reinvest in partnerships, working together across all geographies to advance TB research, education, prevention, and care. Significantly increased investment in TB research and development and related outreach initiatives is a necessity if we are to achieve the progress outlined in the Political Declaration. The commitments made at today’s UN high-level meeting on TB recognize that all people living with TB need access to the best possible tools.

While recent innovations in TB R&D and improvements in TB care have been lifesaving and a source of hope for all, we need even more rapid improvements in existing tools, including the development of one or more highly effective vaccines and further strengthening of health care. Should continue to do. System around the world. Today, active TB is cured with a combination of powerful antibiotics taken for four to six months and latent TB is cured with one month of treatment. We can do much better and we need to do it quickly.

With strong political will, global cooperation and significantly increased investment, we can end TB forever.

