ÚN data: half of Venezuelans consume Netflix even for the soap opera

One of the most important phenomena in popular culture in at least the last decade is Netflix. The American streaming platform is present all over the world and has become for many synonymous with watching television. It is not only a service for streaming series and movies over the Internet, it has also become one of the largest film and TV production companies, coming to compete, with its original productions, for the most important awards in the industry in a short time. weather. Its extension and popularity has been such that it even gave rise to an idiomatic phrase that went viral a few years ago: “Netflix and chill”. The phrase, which referred to watching movies or series and relaxing, became a fashionable expression to refer to an invitation to sex. From there it was incorporated into the world of memes and settled in the speech of Anglo and Spanish-speaking young people.

Netflix is ​​fashion. And the data supports it. Although over the years large production companies, traditional and non-traditional, decided to launch their own streaming platforms to compete directly with Netflix in their field, the Los Gatos, California-based company remains the undisputed leader in most of the world. Currently, in 2022, it has more than 220 million active subscriptions, being Prime Video, belonging to the giant Amazon, its closest competitor.

According to a survey by Statista in major markets in different regions of the world, Netflix outperforms the rest of the platforms in almost all cases, with an average of close to 80% of people claiming to consume its services. In Mexico, the figure reaches 91%, in Brazil it reaches 88% and in the United States it reaches 71%. In Spain and the Netherlands it reaches 79% and 78%, respectively. Only in India is Netflix surpassed by Prime Video and Disney+.

We decided to explore in this week’s edition of Data UN how are the Netflix numbers in Venezuela. For this, we conducted a digital survey among our audience asking if they regularly consume Netflix content, on what device they enjoy it and what is the status of their access to the account they use. In addition, we extracted data from the platform itself to find out what is the most popular content in our country. For that we process the information of the weekly Top 10 ranking, which is available at Top10.netflix.com.

Two halves

Between Monday, August 29 and Thursday, September 1, 590 people participated in our survey. The results are quite interesting:

We found that almost half, that is, 48.5%, said they regularly watch Netflix content. Taking into account that the service cannot be paid directly in our national currency, we can say that it is a good percentage.

Then, when asking those who responded affirmatively about the device they use to enjoy this streaming service, we find that, once again, almost half of the users (48.6%) consume their content through a television that You obviously have an internet connection. Meanwhile, 33.2% watch their series or movies from the application installed on their smartphone and 18.2% do it on a computer.

can be paid

The third question of our survey also gave us some interesting data. It is news that Netflix for a few months has implemented in countries such as Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Argentina, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic a special price system to allow the sharing of passwords, since one of its problems as business was that around 100 million connections correspond to users who use “screens” of accounts paid for by others. Netflix allows you, depending on the type of account, simultaneous use on one, two, and up to four “screens” or devices (TVs, phones, computers), which led to the widespread use of password sharing to provide you with the service for free another person. This resulted in a slowdown in the growth of the company’s number of subscribers. That is why they are testing a new methodology in which you have to pay an additional amount to be able to connect outside the main address of the owner of the subscription.

In Venezuela this practice represents an important segment of consumption. In our survey, when asked about the way in which they agreed to enjoy Netflix content, the largest sector, which accumulates 39.9% of users, said that they do so through a password shared by a family member or friend. .

In second place are those who pay “providers” who offer connection to one or more screens in exchange for a monthly payment. Thus, people can pay to watch Netflix one month and not another, or maintain an “intermediated” subscription, that is, without the need to have their own international credit or debit card to pay for the service. These are 32.8% of users.

Finally, there are those who claim to pay for their own Netflix account: in our survey, this group reached 27.3% of users.

At least two readings can be made of this. On the one hand, it stands out that the largest group (40%) corresponds to those who use the subscription of others, and it could be thought that it is always free use. But not in all cases it is that way: many times, just as the password and the “screens” are shared, the payment of the account is also shared. On the other hand, we must pay attention to what the data is telling us. Adding the other two sectors, we have that 60% of users do pay for the service, either directly or through intermediaries.

Keep sending the soap opera

Now let’s move on to analyze the data provided by Netflix in its Top 10 ranking. This data is offered by the company on a weekly basis, showing the 10 most watched series and 10 movies in each period, globally and by country. We extracted the data corresponding to Venezuela during the year 2022. That is, we added the weekly Top 10 from the week of January 3 to 9 to the week of August 22 to 28, the most recent available. We processed this information and obtained the following:

First, of the series and movies that remained in the Top 10 during 2022, we took the data provided by Netflix on the number of weeks that a title is present in the ranking, which includes weeks prior to the year 2022. This is an indicator used by the company to measure the popularity of content.

We have, then, that the series with the most weeks (61) in the Top 10 of Netflix for Venezuela is Pablo Escobar, the patron of evil. It is a dramatic production about the famous Colombian drug trafficker that was broadcast on Colombian television in 2012. It is followed by soap operas I am Betty the Ugly one (54 weeks), woman-fragranced coffee (35 weeks), the end of paradise (25 weeks), the queen of flow (22 weeks) and peter the scaly (15 weeks).

In light of these data, there is no doubt about the fact that, even with Netflix and its great and diverse content offer, ours is the soap opera. And Colombian productions monopolize a good part of our consumption.

To confirm this, we have another piece of data. From our sample, we place the series with the most weeks in the No. 1 position of the ranking in 2022, obtaining that the winner is a telenovela: woman-fragranced coffeewhich accumulated 12 weeks as the leader of Netflix series in Venezuela.

In the case of movies, the matter is less forceful. We have that the film with the most weeks in the Top 10 of Netflix for Venezuela is Red alert, a 2021 American action film starring Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. He spent 12 weeks in the ranking. It was followed by the sports drama Clawwith seven weeks, and don’t look up, the adam project and Unforgivableall with six weeks in the Top 10.

Now, when we review the movies with the most weeks at No. 1 on Netflix for Venezuela so far in 2022, it stands out that no film has achieved first place for more than two weeks. In fact, we have 10 movies tied for two weeks at number one and 14 movies tied for one week at number one.

The gringos and their dramas

This Top 10 provided us with more information. We counted and were able to determine that the genre with the most series in the Top 10 of Netflix for Venezuela is drama, with 29.87% of the cake. Then there are the series on crime, with 24.68%, and science fiction with 14.29%.

As for the country of origin of the most watched series in our country, it is not surprising that 40.26% are American. Then come Mexico, with 15.58%, and Spain and Colombia with 13% each. With this we specify the interpretation of the data on the series. Although Colombian telenovelas are more popular for us, gringo productions dominate by far in terms of quantity.

In the case of movies, first place also goes to the dramatic genre, with 24.31%, although it is closely followed by comedy, which reaches 22.1%. In third place are action movies with 17.13%.

And as for the countries of origin of the highest ranked feature films in our Netflix Top 10, we have that the American hegemony is much more pronounced. 53.59% of the films in our ranking are gringo productions. In second place, far away, is Spain with 6.63%.

These data provide information of interest to explore the behavior of current cultural consumption in Venezuela. On the one hand, we have evidence that a significant sector of the population invests in digital entertainment. On the other hand, although our popular taste has not changed much, and this is evidenced by the favoritism of the telenovela format, we are still under the powerful influence of the North American cultural industry. This is not new or exclusive, the US exercises a cultural empire of global reach. But one of the attractions of Netflix is ​​that it has a very diverse offer, where we can enjoy movies or series from Korea, India, Poland, Turkey or South Africa, which is an opportunity for the industries of those countries.

Perhaps Venezuela, whose presence we miss in Netflix’s offer, could get into that combo with national productions that reach the whole world through this and other streaming platforms, and even improve its position among our own audience.