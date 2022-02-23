UN envoy calls for 60M COVID-19 vaccines for North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United Nations independent investigator into human rights in North Korea called on the international community Wednesday to provide 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the isolated authoritarian nation, which it has recently shown signs of easing one of the strictest border closures of the pandemic.

According to Tomás Ojea Quintana, these doses would be enough to inoculate the more than 25 million inhabitants of the country at least twice. The vaccines could encourage Pyongyang’s leadership to open up more after a self-imposed lockdown of the last two years created challenges for outside observers, aid groups and diplomats.

The move could be “the key to opening (North) Korea’s border and resuming its interaction with the international community and bringing it out of isolation,” Quintana said at a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday.

Whether Quintana’s plan is feasible remains to be seen. Until now, the North has rejected the millions of vaccines offered by the UN-backed COVAX distribution program, possibly because they imply international control. The researcher suggested promising 60 million vaccines in advance because the country might not be willing to receive them in phases.

In recent weeks, the nation has partially reopened rail freight traffic with ally China, a move that appears to align with leader Kim Jong Un’s call for a more “scientific” response to the virus.

Pyongyang continues to claim that it has not registered any positives for COVID-19 in its territory, a statement about which there are widespread doubts. But closing his border to almost all trade and visitors for two years further hit an economy already battered by decades of mismanagement and suffocating US-led sanctions against Kim’s missile and nuclear programs.