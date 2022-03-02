UN General Assembly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | International | News

This Wednesday the UN General Assembly approved by a large majority a resolution to demand that Russia cease its invasion of Ukraine and withdraw its troops from the country.

The resolution was approved with 141 votes in favor, 5 against and 35 abstentions. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria voted against, while, among others, China, Bolivia, Cuba, El Salvador, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Nicaragua and Pakistan abstained.

The approved text, promoted by the Europeans and Ukraine, “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine” in violation of Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits resorting to the threat or use of forces and urges all members to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of any State.

The UN General Assembly met on Monday in an exceptional manner to concoct a condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that concluded on Wednesday with the vote on the resolution after the failure of a similar text in the Security Council last Friday for a Russian veto.

The European Union’s ambassador to the UN, Olof Skoog, said at the end of the vote that it shows that “the world is with Ukraine” and the “isolation” of Russia.

“This is about whether we choose tanks and missiles or dialogue and diplomacy.” “Russia has opted for aggression. The world for peace,” she said. (I)