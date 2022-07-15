UN Medicine and Nursing students work against cervical cancer in Congo

A group of students from the University of Navarra has traveled to Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo) in search of a sustainable alternative to reduce the high mortality of cervical cancer in that country.

“Elikia”, hope in Lingala, is the name of the project that seven Medicine and Nursing students at the University of Navarra and a nurse from the Clinic, coordinated by Luis Chiva, professor at the Faculty of Medicine and director of the Department of Gynecology at the University Clinic of Navarra.

The group, which took off on July 14 from the Barajas airport in the direction of Kinshasa, will carry out its research there together with the NGO Amigos de Monkole, the academic center reported in a statement.

Their goal is to work for two weeks with the specialists at Monkole Hospital, where they will carry out free tests to detect the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)a sexually transmitted disease that causes 70% of cervical cancer cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the Congo, cervical cancer is the most prevalent oncological disease among women. There is no early detection system that can reduce its incidence and there is also no vaccination program against HPV.

The diagnosis in most patients is made when the tumor is in advanced stages and usually implies the early death of the patient.

In the congo an incidence of cervical cancer is estimated at 30-35 per 100,000 inhabitants. The objective, Chiva points out, “is to achieve in 10 years that in our area of ​​influence we can reduce from 4 to 6 per 100,000. This would make Monkole a model of change in preventive health in the country, based on a perspective of efficiency and solidarity”.

The expedition of university of Navarra He left Madrid with suitcases full of 400 kilos of the material necessary for the investigation. Through a simple test with acetic acid and iodine, they will be able to discriminate which patients are at risk of future cancer.

These patients will be treated by thermoablation, a procedure that destroys lesions by heat and has been recommended by the WHO since 2019. According to Chiva, “it is an efficient, sustainable and economically affordable way for the Congolese population.”