Un Piccolo Favore film tonight on TV: cast, plot, trivia, streaming

A Small Favor is the film tonight on TV on Sunday 10 October 2021 broadcast in prime time on Rai 4. Here is the cast, profile, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

Un Piccolo Favore film tonight on tv: profile and cast

GENRE: Thriller, Drama, Noir

YEAR: 2018

DIRECTOR: Paul Feig

CAST: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, Ian Ho, Aparna Nancherla, Rupert Friend, Eric Johnson, Dustin Milligan, Bashir Salahuddin

DURATION: 117 minutes

A Little Favor movie tonight on tv: plot

Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) is a vlogger mom trying to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend, Emily (Blake Lively). Stephanie is joined by Emily’s husband, Sean (Henry Golding), in this quest that will give life to twists and turns, betrayals, secrets and revelations, loves, murders and revenge.

A Little Favor film tonight on TV: curiosity

The film is the film adaptation of the novel of the same name, written by Darcey Bell and published in Italy by Rizzoli

A Little Favor streaming

A Little Favor streaming will also be visible for free from the site raiplay.it/dirette/rai4 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the RaiPlay app available for iOS and Android.

A Little Favor movie tonight on tv: trailer

