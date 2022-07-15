UN postpones vote on its mission in Haiti

The UN Security Council postponed Wednesday’s vote on the extension of the UN political mission in Haiti after China called for closed consultations on the proposed resolution.

China has no diplomatic relations with Haiti, which is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and is being rocked by a rise in gang-related violence, with kidnappings and murders on the rise.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said after the meeting that “everyone is very worried and we believe that we must do more.” The question is “what to do in practical terms,” ​​he said.

The United States and Mexico, which are in charge of drafting the resolution, will make some changes to the text.

In October 2021, a last-minute compromise was struck between China, which only wanted a six-month extension for the UN mission, and many other council members who called for a long-term presence at the UN and sought a one year term.

That unanimously approved resolution extended the political mission until this Friday. Diplomats said they expected to vote on a new resolution that day.

When that resolution was adopted in October, Haiti had been dealing with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people in August, and an escalation of assassinations, kidnappings, and turf wars. gang related.

A year after the murder, the gang violence is even worse and Haiti has entered a free fall that has seen the economy plummet and many Haitians flee the country to escape the turmoil.

This week, officials in the Haitian capital reported that dozens of people had been killed as a result of days of clashes between rival gangs in the violent Cite Soleil neighborhood. Doctors Without Borders said Tuesday that thousands of people were trapped in that district without clean water, food and medical care.

An overwhelmed government is struggling to crack down on the gangs. At the same time, attempts to form a coalition government have failed and efforts to hold general elections have stalled, leaving many wondering where Haiti is headed.

China’s anger with Haiti stems from its diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Haiti is one of 13 countries that continue to recognize democratic and autonomous Taiwan, which China claims as part of its own territory.

The United Nations has been involved in Haiti on and off since 1990, with the last UN peacekeeping mission in the country from 2004 to October 2017. The political mission now there advises the Haitian government on “promoting and strengthen political stability and good governance.” including the implementation of the rule of law, inclusive national dialogue and the protection and protection of human rights.

Mexico’s ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramón De La Fuente Ramírez, told reporters before Wednesday’s meeting that he was very concerned about the situation in Haiti. “It is time to act intelligently and effectively,” he said.