UN Proposes Countries Send Rapid Action Force to Haiti

The general secretary of the UN, Antonio Guterresproposed this Sunday the shipment to Haiti of a “rapid action force” made up of militaries from one or more countries to help the government regain control of Port-au-Prince from the armed gangs that currently dominate parts of the capital and unblock the supply of fuel and other basic goods.

Guterres suggests that the operation not be carried out under the umbrella of the United Nations, but rather be led by a member state that would execute it alone or with the support of other nations, according to a letter sent to the Security Council and obtained by EFE.

“The force, in particular, would support the National Police of Haiti mainly in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince to ensure the free movement of water, fuel, food and medical supplies from the main ports and airports to communities and health facilities,” explains the Portuguese.

To this end, Guterres proposes that these foreign troops support the Haitian Police in their efforts to “eliminate the threat posed by armed gangs and provide immediate protection to key infrastructure and services.”

The idea responds to the request made this week by the Government of Haitiwho requested military assistance to deal with the serious situation in the country, where armed groups have become strong in areas of Port-au-Prince and have blocked the main oil terminal.

Guterres says in the letter that the Security Council could “welcome” the implementation of this force and that the General Secretariat of the UN it could deploy “additional capabilities” to support ceasefire or humanitarian arrangements and ensure coordination of these tasks with international troops.

Under his proposal, the rapid action force can be phased out as the National Police regain control of key infrastructure and begin to restore security.

In the medium term, Guterres proposes two options: that a group of countries establish a working group to advise and train Haitian police or that they create a “special force” with agents from abroad to combat armed gangs.

In both cases, the head of the UN proposes to act at the invitation of the Government of Haiti and bilaterally, since the country’s authorities have indicated that they prefer not to deploy a new United Nations peacekeeping force.

The UN already had blue helmets in Haiti between 2004 and 2017, a presence that was replaced by a police operation that lasted two years and then by a political and advisory mission to the institutions, present today.

The Security Council had already asked Guterres months ago to present options to strengthen support for Haiti in terms of security, but the situation in the country has deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks, in which an outbreak of cholera has also been detected that it is feared could spread very quickly given the current crisis.

In parallel, the countries of the highest decision-making body of the UN They are considering measures to respond to the violence, including possible sanctions on the leaders of armed gangs and the imposition of an embargo that prohibits the sale of weapons to these groups. EFE