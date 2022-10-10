UN puts intervention in Haiti on the table

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, called on Sunday to urgently discuss the request of the Government of Haiti for the deployment of an international force in the country and proposed to the Security Council possible formulas to provide security support to the Caribbean nation.

“The Secretary General remains gravely concerned about the situation in Haiti, facing a cholera outbreak amid a dramatic deterioration in the security situation that has brought the country to a standstill,” Guterres’ spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement.

For this reason, the head of the United Nations asks the international community, including the members of the Security Council, to consider as soon as possible the request of the Haitian authorities for “the immediate deployment of a specialized international armed force to respond to the humanitarian crisis ”.

This force can be in charge, among other things, of “ensuring the free movement of water, fuel, food and medical products from major ports and airports to communities and health facilities,” the spokesperson recalled.

Dujarric said Guterres sent a letter to the Security Council on Sunday “with options for enhanced security support to Haiti.”

The Haitian government agreed on Thursday to ask its partners for supportor for the deployment of that force for the purpose of doing Given the serious situation in the country, where armed gangs have become strong in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince and have blocked the main oil terminal.

The UN stressed on Sunday that the blockade of that terminal has paralyzed critical services necessary to prevent a rapid spread of cholera, including the distribution of drinking water.

United Nations had deployed in Haiti a peacekeeping operation between 2004 and 2017 (Minustah), which was replaced by a much more limited operation focused on supporting the development of the country’s Police until 2019 and then by a political and advisory mission to the institutions.

