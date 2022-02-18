UN says situation around Ukraine ‘extremely dangerous’

The UN warned on Thursday that the situation around Ukraine is “extremely dangerous” and urged all parties to resolve tensions through diplomacy, especially after reports of armed clashes in the east of the country in recent hours. .

“Speculations and accusations abound about a possible military conflict. Regardless of what one believes about the prospect of such a confrontation, the reality is that the current situation is extremely dangerous,” said the head of Political Affairs of the Organization, Rosemary DiCarlo.

DiCarlo insisted that “there is no alternative to diplomacy” and stressed that all countries have to comply with the United Nations Charter, avoiding threats or the use of force against the “territorial integrity or political independence of any State” .

The American diplomat opened with her speech a meeting of the United Nations Security Council dedicated to Ukraine and, specifically, to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, the diplomatic arrangements adopted since 2014 to try to settle the conflict in the east of the country .

Those pacts, which were endorsed by the Security Council, are interpreted differently by Moscow and Kiev and have never been fully implemented.

DiCarlo lamented the lack of progress in this regard and expressed concern about “reports of new violations of the ceasefire through the line of contact in recent hours.”

“If they are confirmed, they cannot be allowed to go any further. We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint at this sensitive moment,” he insisted.

Today, the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian separatist militias backed by Moscow accused each other of violating the ceasefire regime in eastern Ukraine, where they have been fighting for almost eight years in a conflict that has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

The meeting of the Security Council to discuss the Minsk Agreements, already scheduled in advance, has gained special relevance with the events of recent days.

The United States insisted today that it has seen no evidence of the announced withdrawal of part of the Russian military units deployed near Ukraine’s borders.

“The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving towards an imminent invasion. This is a pivotal moment,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, decided to change his agenda at the last minute to participate in the Security Council session today before flying to Germany to participate in the Munich Security Conference.