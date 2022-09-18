News

UN Secretary General recommends reinforcing training and equipping the Haitian Police

Photo of Zach Zach15 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Santo Domingo, DR.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, recommended an international program to support the training and equipping of the Haitian National Police, to the point of turning it into a robust force capable of ending gangs.

Guterres said that he has had several meetings with the Security Council,

“The proposal that I put on the table is that there should be an international program that supports the training and equipment of the Police but that can have in that perspective a robust force trained to fight gangs,” said the UN Secretary General. .

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave an exclusive interview to RFI and France 24 (in French) on the eve of this year’s UN General Assembly.

He said that in the event that there is a transformation in the training and equipment of the Police, “which is currently ineffective,” there may then be a force that can truly bring order to a country that is completely controlled by gangs.

“It is not because of political movements but because of the gangs where people with economic and political power are infiltrated,” Guterres said during the interview.

}); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach15 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

President Joe Biden approves an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico in the face of Fiona

26 mins ago

War in Ukraine: Russia’s recent defeats expose its military weaknesses

49 mins ago

“Lizzy is in a box”: The shameful chant in a stadium during the minute of silence for Elizabeth II

1 hour ago

Lula, the journey from prison to leading the presidential race in Brazil | International

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button