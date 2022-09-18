UN Secretary General recommends reinforcing training and equipping the Haitian Police

Santo Domingo, DR.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, recommended an international program to support the training and equipping of the Haitian National Police, to the point of turning it into a robust force capable of ending gangs.

Guterres said that he has had several meetings with the Security Council,

“The proposal that I put on the table is that there should be an international program that supports the training and equipment of the Police but that can have in that perspective a robust force trained to fight gangs,” said the UN Secretary General. .

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave an exclusive interview to RFI and France 24 (in French) on the eve of this year’s UN General Assembly.

He said that in the event that there is a transformation in the training and equipment of the Police, “which is currently ineffective,” there may then be a force that can truly bring order to a country that is completely controlled by gangs.

“It is not because of political movements but because of the gangs where people with economic and political power are infiltrated,” Guterres said during the interview.