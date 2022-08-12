Un si grand soleil: which famous American actor Frédéric van den Driessche is the French voice of?

Frédéric van den Driessche has played Dr Alphand in Un si grand soleil since 2018. A face known to the general public but not only. He is the French voice of a well-known American actor.

Among all the distribution ofsuch a big sun, Frederick van den Driessche is without a doubt one of the actors that we really like. His role as Dr Alain Alphand is gaining momentum and has been particularly highlighted in recent days with Me Becker trying to seduce him. But his fictional couple with the excellent Chrystelle Labaude is one of the joys of the series. Two artists with crazy class and natural game, it could only give the best.

Note that Frédéric van den Driessche is a series regular. Between 1998 and 2009, he was the hero of a series for France 2, Louis Page. He then appeared in many other fictions, including one of the latest, Sophie Crossproduced as such a big sun by Tomá de Matteis.

An actor very present in dubbing

In parallel with the exercise of his profession on stage or on TV, he also does a lot of dubbing. In particular, we hear him very often behind Vin Diesel (especially in the saga Fast & Furious since 4) and Javier Bardem. But since 2005, he has been the French voice of Liam Neeson in his films and series (The Orville where he is a guest). A very poised and very calm voice which suits the actor perfectly.

To read also: Such a big sun: who is Shemss Audat who made his comeback in the series?