UN supports respecting Ukraine’s integrity

The UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, reiterated Tuesday support for “the territorial integrity of Ukraine” within its “recognized borders”, during a meeting of the Security Council on the annexation referendums in Ukraine organized for Russia.

“Let me reiterate that the United Nations remains fully committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity, within its internationally recognized borders,” DiCarlo said at the start of the meeting.

In a recorded video message, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky once again denounced what he called “parodies of referendums.”

In the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Lugansk the “yes” to the annexation to Russia won, according to the results announced by the local pro-Russian authorities.

“Russia’s recognition of ‘pseudo-referendums’ as ‘normal’, the application” of the same plan as in Crimea, is a new attempt to annex a part of Ukrainian territory, which means that we will not negotiate with the current Russian president.” Zelensky assured.

“They are a cynical attempt to force Ukrainian men from the occupied territories in Ukraine to be mobilized with the Russian army to send them to fight against their homeland,” he said.

China’s position The Chinese ambassador to the UN asked the Security Council on Tuesday to respect “the territorial integrity of all countries”, after the “referendums” on annexation organized by Russia in Ukraine.

“China has taken note of the latest developments in Ukraine” and “our position” is “clear and consistent”: “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected,” Zhang Jun said.