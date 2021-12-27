UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia reflects on a complaint after Sunday’s postponement

The last-minute postponement of Unahotels Reggio Emilia-Bertram Derthona leaves many aftermaths, even though there were six “blocked” matches on the thirteenth day of LBA Serie A.

Daniele Barilli, in the Resto del Carlino, headlines his comment as follows: “We need precise rules: this is how the championship is distorted”.

In the article we read: “Then there are the local health authorities who, suddenly, even four hours before a game with many fans already traveling, put a team in quarantine as happened yesterday with Tortona. Let me be clear: if public health is involved, we are not discussing it. But a way must be found to guarantee the rights of all. And, above all, to make sure that the rules are, really, the same for everyone. Because no one can take it away from our heads that, with Cinciarini and Olisevicius on the pitch, the match against Cremona, with the utmost respect for the Lombards, would have ended in another way ».

As known, Bertram Derthona was placed in isolation by the health authorities after the two positives emerged in the last swabs.

The newspaper thus invokes a “symbolic” complaint from the club, and at the same time headlines in another article: “The red and white club reflects on a complaint” and writes: “Bitterness on the issue filters from the environment of Pallacanestro Reggiana and the possibility is not excluded a complaint about the decision to postpone “.