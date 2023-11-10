UNAM reveals which are the most common sexually transmitted diseases among Mexicans. G.U.

sexually transmitted diseases They are in the first 10 places of morbidity in Mexico, which means that these conditions are among the 10 most common reasons for people to go to the doctor, revealed Dr. Benjamin Acosta Cazares, of the Faculty of Medicine of the National University Autonomous Community. Mexico (UNAM).

According to UNAM Globala spectrum all around 35 sexually transmitted diseasesbut they are orWhat influences Mexicans the most,

Also read: What happens to your body when you have sex? UNAM explains it

What are the most common sexually transmitted diseases?

syphilis gonorrhea Chlamydia Trichomoniasis herpes hepatitis B hpv hiv

According to UNAM site, Syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydiasis, and trichomoniasis can be cured with medical treatment.

meanwhile he Herpes, Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus, and Human Immunodeficiency Virus They can only be treated so that they remain under control.

What should I do if I have symptoms of a sexually transmitted disease?

Expert told what should be done first after eating sexual relations Be aware of any changes that occur in your body without protection, such as bruises, ulcers, irritation or redness.

Is love always accompanied by sex? UNAM responds

See more

Additionally, check if there are Abnormal discharge, discharge from the vagina or urethra, as the case may be, itching or discomfort. These symptoms may occur the day after a sexual encounter or up to three months later.

is the best go to the doctor as soon as possible To get the diagnosis and appropriate treatment, the specialist recommended.

sometimes itSymptoms are very easy to recognize, so a patient suffering from any of these problems can search the Internet to find out what his or her condition is and seek over-the-counter treatments instead of seeking medical help. Attention The expert warned that this could worsen the condition of the disease.

Also read: What is sexsomnia, sexual behavior sleep disorder

Complications of sexually transmitted diseases

It is important to know that one of the main problems of not getting treatment is sexually transmitted diseases They bring long-term complications.

For example, a complexity of Chlamydia is pelvic inflammatory diseaseWhich affects the entire reproductive system and causes inflammation in certain organs like endometrium and fallopian tubes and even causes infertility by making the tubes narrow and subsequently leads to ectopic pregnancies.

whereas when you have Herpes or syphilis increases the risk of getting HIV. Many cases of this virus started with other infections. A person suffering from HIV also has low immunity and hence is more likely to get infected with any other disease.

How does music affect sex? This is what UNAM says

See more

in the matter of Hepatitis B may be asymptomatic,Although it may cause flu-like symptoms after 45 to 50 days, in the long run it causes jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin), scarring, cirrhosis and cancer. In the case of HPV, it has been proven for some years that it is a direct cause of cervical cancer.

For this reason, Dr. Acosta highlights the importance of promoting safe sex, because whether due to rebellion, lack of information or awareness, young people do not think that they may be at risk, but in fact they Are the group most at risk.

“The highly sensitive age group is youth because this is the time in which the individual is experiencing risk conditions, which in some cases can trigger very serious cases.”