Unanimous consensus between institutions, companies and the world of culture in promoting physical and mental well-being in society

2030 is the date marked on the calendar to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and specifically SDG3 aims to contribute in the field of health and well-being ‘Ensure a healthy life and promote well-being for all at all ages’.

In this context, and taking this year 2022 as the key to starting initiatives that lead to this goal, companies, institutions and society show a growing interest in taking steps in this area, achieving the goal and placing mental health as part from day to day in the public agenda.

Recently, the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegría, announced the creation of a Mental Health Plan endowed with 5 million euros framed within the 2021-2024 Mental Health and Covid-19 Action Plan.

For their part, brands from different sectors are also advancing with actions to guarantee psychological health and well-being. Just a few days ago, IKEA and the General Council of Psychology released the preliminary conclusions of a study that analyzes the relationship between different aspects of life at home with well-being, happiness and other psychological variables such as anxiety or loneliness.

The study found that 1 in 3 Spaniards has a probable case of anxiety, 1 in 4 a probable case of depression and 1 in 5 have experienced suicidal ideation in the last month, while almost half report having perceived problems of sleep and 1 in 8 say they feel lonely.

Maybelline New York has also presented a program to give visibility to mental health, also offering help tools under the name ‘Brave Together’. It is aimed at all people who are going through a moment of anxiety or depression and need help.

Reference communities such as Malas Madres also launched the Yo Me Cuido Telephone a few weeks ago, which offers psychological care for women facing different mental health problems.

Finally, this interest is also reflected in the literary world, one of the books that has become a revelation in recent months is ‘In case the voices return’ by Ángel Martín, a surprising testimony that aims to break the stigma of diseases mental.



