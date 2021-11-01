Unauthorized debit on Postepay: attention, here’s how to solve

The widespread diffusion of Postepay cards, especially in the best known versions, namely the Standard and the Evolution which to date are among the most used prepaid cards in our country, despite a by now intense competition: digital payments are now particularly widespread and generally preferred to the use of cash, and even with the passing of the years the products distributed by Poste Italiane have maintained their status as user-friendly products.

Unauthorized Postepay debit

The downside of so much success is a certain “vulnerability” of the security systems related to Postepay cards: over the years, many users have had to face problems related to some flaws in the purchase phase, finding the smartphone clogged with malware or unauthorized debits suddenly found by subsequently consulting the residual credit. We have already examined some of the most common “scams” involving Postepay, which for some years has taken advantage of the Web Security system, which provides a confirmation during the purchase by the user, a sort of additional guarantee during the purchase phase.

In addition to phishing, recently many users have encountered charges related to the purchase of games on the Play Store or subscriptions to streaming or music services, obviously without having wanted to. A sort of scam that is also difficult to trace, also because in many cases these are transactions of a few euros, often not even notable. Often this occurs in the Postepay of a few years, often those “forgotten” and not updated with the most recent security services.

Here’s how to fix it

Poste Italiane has activated a refund service for some time, but first of all it is necessary to report what happened: it is possible to go to the Post Office and proceed with the process that also leads to a full refund of the sum, even if this can take several weeks. Through a special form (downloadable and printable also through this address) it is possible to make this request directly at the post office, but it is possible to advance the request also by contacting the number 800.003.322 by telephone.