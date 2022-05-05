Unbelievable, Benzema equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in the Champions League

Thanks to his goal scored this Wednesday, May 4, 2022 against Manchester City, Karim Benzema becomes the first player with Cristiano Ronaldo to have scored 10 goals for Real Madrid in the UCL knockout stages.

Karim Benzema is building a sublime story in his sporting career with the Real Madrid jersey. After having faced PSG and Chelsea with their hat-tricks respectively in the 8th and 4th finals, the former Lyonnais did not fail in the first leg against Manchester United in the negative result (4-3) of the “Merengues” A week ago. at the Etihad Stadium where he managed to score a brace.

But the story did not end there. Karim Benzema marked yet another return to the White House at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium by beating Pep Guardiola’s men with a score of (3-1) and winning the series with a total of (6-5).

After goals from Mahrez (73 min) and Rodrygo’s double (90 min and 90+2 min) which forced extra time. Benzema became Real Madrid’s winning card by creating a penalty and scoring the winning goal (94 min).

With this goal, Karim Benzema scored his 10th Champions League Round of 16 goal this season, and with this achievement he equals Cristiano Ronaldo who achieved it in the 2016/17 campaign.