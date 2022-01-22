Often the editorial staff of ProiezionidiBorsa has talked about the beneficial properties of the juice of some foods. For example, this is the case of pomegranate juice, with an antibacterial action and capable of helping to counteract bad cholesterol. Very particular and less known, however, is the kale juice, a source of vitamin K and omega 3.

Today’s article aims to reveal the beneficial properties of a truly special fruit. In fact, the ingredient in question is the fruit of one of the queen plants of the cold season. This is why the reader may be surprised by this alternative use. In fact, it sounds incredible but this vitamin and potassium-rich detox plant juice could promote good sleep and hydrated skin. Let’s find out immediately what it is and how to prepare it.

One vegetable for many recipes and benefits

For months now we have been extolling the extraordinary uses of pumpkin in the kitchen. Baked, in a pan or as a filling for other preparations, it is a truly versatile ingredient loved by young and old.

To these characteristics are added the nutritional properties of this vegetable belonging to the Cucurbitaceae family. Let’s start by saying that 100 grams of pumpkin pulp contains about 18 calories, which makes it a perfect food for low-calorie diets.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. Pumpkin is a source of vitamin A, a very important antioxidant capable of protecting sight, skin and all the mucous membranes of the human body. The orange color shows the good content of vitamin C and beta-carotene, essential for the immune system.

One of the minerals in large percentages present in pumpkin is potassium. This substance can promote the well-being of the cardiovascular system as it reduces blood pressure.

Unbelievable but this detox plant juice rich in vitamins and potassium could promote good sleep and hydrated skin

We are used to consuming cooked pumpkin. Yet the juice extracted from the raw pulp is a very versatile ingredient and has a sweet taste. The best varieties to obtain it are those whose pulp has a sweet flavor such as delica and mantovana. To produce it, just use an extractor, a centrifuge or a normal blender. Those who don’t like fiber too much can choose to filter it or add apple juice.

To enhance the flavor you can choose to combine nutmeg, a pinch of ginger or lemon juice. If we prefer to enjoy it with an extra pinch of sweet, then add it with a teaspoon of honey or malt. The advice is never to serve it too cold, especially in cold seasons.