Unbelievable but true, another game comes out in February 2022 (it’s a JRPG)

The month of February next year promises to be very busy with regards to video game releases of a certain weight, including now an eagerly awaited JRPG.

Sure, usually the first three or four months of the year are almost targeted from most publishers, but this time it looks like they’ve really crossed the line (starting with Elden Ring).

Seeing precisely the new release date of FromSoftware’s new soulslike, in February 2022 there will be too many video games, to which now another of a certain thickness seems to be added (although not actually a Triple A).

As reported by GameReactor.eu, developer Midgar Studio and publisher Dear Villagers have just confirmed their RPG Edge of Eternity will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X on February 10, 2022.

A few days later, on February 23, a cloud version of the game will also launch on the Nintendo Switch console.

For those who don’t know, Edge of Eternity is a turn-based RPG inspired by the titles that defined the genre in the 1990s, described as “A fusion of classic JRPGs and Western RPG influences”.

Earlier this year, the game had already left Early Access thanks to a version 1.0 also released on PC via Steam on June 8th.

Another heavyweight that we know is expected for February is Horizon Forbidden West, expected on PS4 and PS5 and able to promise really great things for all Aloy fans. But you can see for yourself the titanic list of this month’s releases on our upcoming releases page.

It is also true that, if in February 2022 there was too much stuff to play, in this context Ubisoft has postponed the expected update of its The Division 2.