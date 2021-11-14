Unbelievable but true, the car tax will be permanently canceled

The payment of the car tax is one of the most unfair payments according to many motorists. Some may be exempt for 5 years, others even forever.

Payment of the car tax it is one of the most unfair costs according to many motorists, also considering that its calculation, which has become easier over the years, may still be an unknown thing. Now, however, they arrive incredible and positive news.

Some lucky, indeed, they will be exempt from paying the car tax for 5 years. 18 Italian regions, excluding Piedmont and Lombardy, have suspended payment until 2026. The two excluded, however, incredibly they suspended it for the entire life of the vehicle.

We are clearly faced with something exceptional, which has hardly happened before. The growing discontent of motorists towards this tax on their cars, added to the costs of buying and maintaining it, helped to arrive at these suspensions.

You might be interested >>> The Government Christmas gift: up to 6 thousand euros in bonus to buy a new car

Free car tax: that’s who will use it

Focusing on the 18 Italian regions that have suspended the car tax for 5 years, they precisely in the first 5 years of life after enrollment they will not have to have this further fee. There is a though.

You might be interested >>> The Infrastructure Decree: the increase in the speed limit on motorways rejected | How the Highway Code changes

In fact, only those who buy an electric car will be exempt from paying the road tax within 5 years, while for the others the rules we all know will not change. In addition, for those who have the suspension, there will be a discount after the 5 years of the 75% on the tax. Again, depending on the regions, there are various exemptions for it as well hybrid cars.

Passing by in Piedmont and Lombardy, with regard to the former, vehicle owners do not pay the car tax Euro 6 and higher, those of electric cars or powered only with natural gas or LPG. In the second, however, the exemption from the tax is permanent for electric cars only, while the hybrid ones do not pay for the former 3 years.