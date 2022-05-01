Unbelievable, Cristiano Ronaldo’s son makes a splash in the Man United squad with this goal (video)

Lionel Messi gave an interview to Neymar’s official website. During it he made it clear that he knew the Brazilian captain was one of his biggest fans.

The Argentinian footballer claimed to have found out Neymar was his fan because he said so to his face since they became teammates at FC Barcelona.

“Neymar always tells me that. I’m a little embarrassed because he told me to my face that he was one of my big fans. When he arrived, I realized what he was saying was true. It made me happy”said the Argentine number 10.

On the other hand, Messi revealed that before Ney arrived at Blaugrana, he had already seen him in action on the pitch.

“I already knew him since he started playing with Santos. I even met his father during a match for the Deco foundation. I had seen it in football thanks to what I had seen from Brazil in the Copa Libertadores. What surprised me the most was his personality.

Finally, when asked about his relationship with the Brazilian star, Messi gave an interesting answer.

“When I arrived I was very young like Ney and I was sponsored, so to speak, by Ronaldinho and all the Brazilians who were there at the time. I think Ney integrated very quickly into the group because of the type of person he is. He’s a special guy who has no malice.”

Since the summer of 2021, Neymar in turn has been helping Messi integrate into the PSG squad.

