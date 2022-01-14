The type of bets defined technically with instant extraction it began to spread from the mid-90s with the nomenclature Scratch and win, bets that have immediately found an enormous diffusion especially for the variety and immediate functioning, which consists of a series of tickets with different cuts that have a metallic patina that can be removed to reveal any winnings.

THE Scratch and win they are bets regulated by the state, under the control of the Customs and Monopolies Agency, precisely by the “Lotterie Nazionali Srl” and therefore the winnings are regularly regularized by the state and, if necessary, also taxed.

Types of instant bets

In Italy it is one of the most widespread and talked about bets especially for the non-positive effects among a large percentage of “players”, especially for the instant nature. On the other hand, the state gets a decidedly important economic return, which is why unlike other bets, scratch cards are also sponsored on television.

To date there are scratch cards of 1, 2, 3, 5, 10 and 20 euros with increasing prize money and well-explained probabilities, to be considered according to the law, in the ticket itself.

Unbelievable, that’s how much tax you pay for scratch cards

For any type of win equal to or less than € 543.48, the payment is immediate and can be requested at the ticket office or at any authorized point of sale, while for higher amounts the Iter is more complex and significantly longer: after having presented the ticket at the point of sale where it was purchased, to enter your name in a “queue” to then be able to obtain the winnings by means of a bank transfer. For sums exceeding 10 thousand euros, it is possible to go to an Intesa San Paolo branch to obtain payment.

For amounts equal to or less than 500 euros there is no type of taxation, for higher amounts there is a “withholding” of 20%, as listed in the law of 27 December 2019, n ° 160.