Unbroken: the real story behind Angelina Jolie’s film

On countless occasions, cinema has proved to be an ideal medium for recounting the extraordinary deeds of seemingly ordinary men. Through films dedicated to these, it is possible to rediscover not only events that are sometimes little known, but also values ​​that are often forgotten. An exemplary film in this regard is the 2014 title Unbroken (review here), second feature by Oscar-winning director Angelina Jolie, dedicated to the Olympic and US military athlete Louis Zamperini. The film traces both his sporting events and those that occurred in the difficult context of the Second World War. The result is a story dedicated to those who never let themselves be broken by difficulties, finding the strength to always get up again.

Written and rewritten by well-known screenwriters such as Richard LaGravenese, William Nicholson and even the brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, Unbroken is based on the book of the same name written by Laura Hillenbrand and published in 2010. In this the author traces the life of Zamperini, renouncing any possible literary artifice in favor of pure historical description. Having become an authentic best seller, with millions of copies sold all over the world, the book therefore brought the athlete’s story back to public attention and it wasn’t long before Hollywood took an interest in it as well. Attracted by the strength of the story, Jolie then offered to direct the film, but decided not to act in it.

Heartbreaking and great for feeling inspired against adversity, Unbroken it then established itself as a good success with audiences and critics. In 2018, an unofficial sequel titled Unbroken – The way to redemption, but without the involvement of either Jolie or the actors themselves. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the true story behind the movie, at the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Unbroken: the real story behind the movie

As anticipated, the protagonist of the film is Louis Zamperini, the son of Italians originally from Brenzone sul Garda. His sporting activity began in 1932 with cross-country skiing. However, Zamperini soon moved on to athletics, remaining undefeated for all three of the last years of high school. Running, as narrated in the film, was also a way for him to keep out of trouble. With a problematic childhood, made up of alcohol, smoking and petty theft, he was persuaded by his brother Pete to devote himself to sports, thus abandoning all other habits. In 1936 he qualified at the age of 19 for the Berlin Olympics, then finishing eighth at the five thousand meters flat. A result that allowed him to meet even Adolf Hitler, who was impressed by Zamperini’s speed.

When the 1940 Olympics were canceled due to World War II, Zamperini enlisted as an aviation bomber. In 1943, however, due to a plane crash he plunged into the Pacific Ocean. The accident killed eight passengers, miraculously leaving Zamperini, pilot Russell Allen Phillips and machine gunner Francis McNamara alive. The latter ate, while the others slept, all the chocolate at their disposal. Frightened by the situation, the three then had to eat raw fish in order to survive. McNamara, however, died of starvation and dehydration after 33 days. Fortunately, after 47 days, the two survivors were recovered by the Japanese.

After being taken from these, for the two men the sufferings were far from over. They were in fact deported to a military prison known as Execution Island. Here Zamperini was forced into forced labor and to experiment with living conditions at the limits of what is possible. Sergeant Mutsuhiro Watanabe, in particular, subjected him to countless humiliations and torture. It is in this period that Zamperini begins to believe in God and to place his hopes in him. With the end of the conflict, he is finally released and return to his homeland. In 1997 Zamperini will return to Japan as a hero, on the occasion of the Winter Olympic Games, where for a while he will have the opportunity to carry the Olympic torch.

Unbroken: the plot and the cast of the film

In light of this incredible true story, Jolie’s film traces the life of Zamperini, focusing in particular on his events during the war. Everything is told as faithfully as possible, from the plane crash to the 47 days spent at sea, from the prison camp and the torture suffered until the release and return home. Only a few details are omitted, including the meeting with Hitler. What emerges from all this in particular is the strength of mind of the protagonist, who becomes an example for all humanity. During the film, Zamperini will learn to dedicate his life to good and forgiveness, demonstrating a soul and willpower that are impossible to break.

The young actor plays Zamperini in the film Jack O’Connell, known for the series Skins. For the role, he underwent rigorous training and an even more rigid diet. Precisely because of this he found himself fainting on several occasions on the set during moments of great effort. Next to him, in the role of pilot Russell Allen Phillips there is instead Domhnall Gleeson, while Garrett Hedlund is Captain John Fitzgerald. L’actor prepared by reading articles and books about it. In particular, he had the opportunity to consult the personal diary of the real Fitzgerald, where he recorded his own enterprises and thoughts. They are then present Miyavi, well-known Japanese musician, in the role of Matsuhiro Watanabe e Jai Courtney in those of Sergeant Charlton Cupernell.

Unbroken: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can take advantage of Unbroken thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today.

