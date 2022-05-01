Sports

UNCAF U-19 Final: El Salvador-Costa Rica, live

El Salvador’s under-19 team has a very important commitment, since it will face this Saturday the final of the FIFA Forward UNCAF 2022 tournament, a duel against its counterpart from Costa Rica to define which is the best youth team in Central America. The team led by Gerson Pérez will face its second final so far in 2022. Under his orders, the azulita has participated in two international tournaments, and in both she has managed to reach the final. A few weeks ago, her team played in the Dallas Cup final, in which they lost 3-1 to Panama.

The path that the U-19s have traveled in the UNCAF tournament has been excellent. In the group stage, El Salvador achieved a full victories, that is, they obtained three wins in their three matches, and incidentally scored eight goals in favor and only conceded one goal in the tournament.

Here the game live: SEE EL SALVADOR-COSTA RICA LIVE.

