Uncharted: 10 curiosities about the series you may not know!

Welcome back to a new episode of the column where we at GameDivision want, always with a touch of nostalgia, to pay tribute to some of the titles and sagas that have left something really important in the history of video games. As? With a list of ten curiosities that some of you may not know among anecdotes, events and the many small nuances that make a game a true masterpiece.

After GTA: San Andreas And Grim Fandango today we completely change genre, with a franchise that moreover is also about to land in the cinema: Uncharted, saga signed Naughty Dog for years flagship of the PlayStation catalog. Begun in 2007 with the successful first chapter, the series has evolved over the years with three sequels and a couple of spinoffs that have made it, on balance, one of the most important in the history of this medium. But let’s not get lost in chat, are you ready?

The first PlayStation trophy

Let’s start with something that many, especially if they have had the opportunity to experience that generation of consoles firsthand, will probably already know. Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, the chapter from which the saga began, was one of the first PlayStation 3 titles to offer the chance to win in-game trophies. An option not foreseen at the launch of the console in November 2006, but which was subsequently implemented also in the face of the great success of the Xbox achievements. The Naughty Dog adventure thus became one of the first projects involved, as well as the first ever in which it was possible to obtain a platinum trophy.

Another Elena?

Not many, however, know that Elena, one of the main characters of the game and companion of the protagonist Nathan Drake, was initially conceived as a completely different character. In the first trailer of Drake’s Fortune it is in fact possible to observe her with black hair, in stark contrast to the blonde we are used to, but her differences would not have been limited to her hair color. During the Comic-Con 2011, the Creative Director Amy Hennig revealed how the initial idea was of an Elena of Latin American ethnicity: she would always be a journalist, called Elena Vargas and played by actress Claudia Black (known to the public for the Stargate SG-1 series).

The inspirations for Nathan Drake

Uncharted protagonist Nathan Drake is, in all likelihood, one of the most iconic characters in recent video game history: a charismatic and resourceful adventurer, who owes much of his character to the different sources from which Naughty Dog has decided to take inspiration. . While some are really easy to guess, such as the fact that Drake is heavily influenced by Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones, some are truly unique and unexpected.

Did you know that part of his personality is inspired by that of … Johnny Knoxville? Exactly, the crazy star of Jackass: he too, like Drake, an outspoken adventurer and without fear of confronting the most dangerous situations. Among others we should mention Bruce Willis but also some characters of the cinema pulp scene of the Thirties and Forties, one above all the unforgettable Cary Grant.

Johnny Knoxville, co-creator of Jackass.

An ocean of realism

Remember the ship sequence in Uncharted 3? If not, you can relive it in the video linked below but know that there is a very, very particular story behind it. It is in fact a fragment of the game made with a technology that is not only visually spectacular, but truly incredible from many points of view. In developing it, Naughty Dog has in fact replicated a very real simulation of an ocean: what you see is therefore not a simple animation, it is a scenario actually influenced by different forces of physics. Impressive, right?

The Last of Uncharted

A small easter egg present at the beginning of Uncharted 3, in the scene of the fight inside the bar, would seem in the opinion of many to confirm a link between the series and another work of Naughty Dog: The Last of Us. Yes, because in a corner of the restaurant there is a newspaper which, on the front page, carries a title that leaves very little room for interpretation: “Scientists are still struggling to understand deadly fungus“Or” Scientists are still trying to understand a deadly mushroom. ” A clear reference to what would be the next project of the studio, released a couple of years later and also able to immediately capture the affection of the public from all over the world.

The Uncharted movie, what hell!

Have you ever heard of development hell? This is the stage in which a work ends up finding itself when, for years and years, it continues to encounter problems in its development phase. The Uncharted film is just one of them: announced in 2008, the film was entrusted to the director two years later David O. Russellbest known for directing American Hustle and Joy, both starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, among others.

The too much time spent by the director prompted the production studio to entrust the project to the direction of Neil Burger first and of the father of Zombieland Ruben Fleischer later: the latter will finally be the chosen one, but the works on the film will still take a long time to go live. Today we finally have a date: the Uncharted film, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, will be released in theaters in February 2022. And finally, we would like to add.

Tom Holland will play Drake in the Uncharted movie.

A little bit of Drake in… Star Trek ?!

Much of our beloved Nathan Drake’s charisma is due to Nolan North, actor and voice actor who with his interpretation has given the character those unique characters that we have come to know and appreciate over the course of the different chapters of the saga. His role in Uncharted earned him a part in a project led by a huge Uncharted fan… JJ Abrams. That’s right, the New York director assigned a part in Star Trek Into Darkness to North also thanks to his role as Nathan Drake. In addition, according to the filmmaker, the introductory sequence of Uncharted 2 is one of the best that has ever been seen in a game, television series or film. Absolutely.

Nolan North, interpreter of Nathan Drake in the videogame saga.

The other Uncharted movie

We’ve already talked about the Uncharted movie and the fact that, finally, it’s really about to hit theaters around the world. A few years ago, exactly in 2018, however, we witnessed something that it would be a real shame to leave aside: the director Allan Ungara great fan of the Naughty Dog saga, has joined forces with actor Nathan Fillion (Castle, Firefly, Guardians of the Galaxy) to create a short film dedicated to Uncharted.

The final result is a nice tribute to the series, which in a quarter of an hour manages to evoke its atmosphere without being obvious or devoid of bite: the passion put into the project is evident, and has received the positive response from critics and audiences alike. especially for a staging made really with care. If you are interested, you can find it in its entirety on the Canadian director’s YouTube channel.

I am a fearsome pirate!

A work like Uncharted could not fail to mention a masterpiece like Monkey Island, a series with which LucasArts has managed to define the genre of graphic adventures, delivering it forever to the history of video games. The atmospheres and the tone of the two franchises are in fact very similar at times, and a small easter egg inserted by the developers in the fourth chapter only reinforces this thesis. In fact, on the statue of the founder of Libertalia we find a seal depicting a monkey and under a painting hanging on the wall we can even read the name “Guy Wood”, a clear reference to the protagonist of Monkey Island Guybrush Threepwood.

Yep, he’s a terrifying pirate!

The great fear of Nathan Drake

We conclude with a small gem present in the final bars of Uncharted 2: Il Covo dei Thieri, where we find Nathan and Elena discussing what are the real fears of our protagonist. As we all know Drake is a fearless, courageous character who certainly does not hold back in the face of danger: what can ever really scare him? On a scale of one to ten, as our Nathan explains, ten is represented by… Clowns. Yes: the protagonist of Uncharted suffers from coulrophobia with a fear that, as he jokes with Elena, would even overcome that of losing his beloved.

And with this last curiosity our journey ends in one of the most loved sagas in the history of video games, capable of gathering over the years the now practically unconditional affection of critics and audiences from all over the world. Uncharted is in fact an immense work, which still deserves to be (re) discovered and which is not necessarily completely finished. Meanwhile, the appointment is for next February 17 at the cinema, and in the meantime we leave you inviting you as always to tell us yours: did you already know these ten curiosities about the series? Tell us in the comments, we can’t wait to discover your personal experience in living the incredible adventures of Nathan Drake.