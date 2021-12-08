Uncharted 4 has been removed from the store, and the PS5 upgrade is paid

Uncharted finally returns to PS5, and for the first time also to PC, and we recently learned about the exit date of the new collection.

Naughty Dog prepares to freshen up Nathan Drake’s adventures with some updated versions for the new generation of consoles.

A few hours ago the pre-orders of the new one were opened package that contains the whole Uncharted saga, as well as the exit date definitive for the PS5 version.

One thing that was quite expected, considering that in the last few hours the Steam page had also been updated, since the game also arrives on PC.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be launched on January 28, 2022 on PS5, while on PC it is generally expected in the course of 2022. The package contains the whole Nathan Drake saga, Uncharted 4 included… which has now been removed from PlayStation Store.

Standalone versions of Uncharted 4 And The Lost Legacy, the DLC that offers a separate adventure, have been removed from the Sony console Store simultaneously with the announcement of the release date of the new package.

The two titles have been placed in a new bundle, which is sold on PlayStation Store for € 40. We remind you that Uncharted: Collect the Legacy of Thieves it will instead be sold for around € 50.

So you will not be able to update the title to the PS5 version in the most convenient way, at least in digital version. The PS5 upgrade costs € 10 for those who own the original games (also in bundles), but at this point the upgrade will be available only for those who already owned a physical version of the games, as reported by the official blog:

“Owners of physical copies for PS4 they have to insert the disc inside into the PS5 console whenever they want to download or play the digital version for PS5. PS4 physical copy owners who purchased the PS5 Digital Edition without a disc player will not be able to get the PS5 version at a reduced price. PlayStation Plus subscribers who have obtained UNCHARTED ™ 4: A Thief’s End via their PlayStation Plus service subscription are not eligible to upgrade to the digital version for PS5 at a cost of € 10. “

In the hope that this don’t turn into another case at the GTA Trilogy, even if Naughty Dog gives us hope that a disaster like the Rockstar title does not happen.

Meanwhile, Naughty Dog has dedicated itself to celebrating another historic franchise it owns, which recently has turned 20 years old.