Uncharted 4 may miss a piece on PC and PS5

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End represented the epilogue of Nathan Drake’s adventures on PS4.

The hugely popular action-adventure video game saga by Naughty Dog subsequently received a spin-off, The Lost Legacy, starring two of the most beloved female cast characters in the series.

Last September Sony announced to fans that the latest installment of Uncharted plus the aforementioned spin-off will land on PS5 and on the PC market in the new one Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

There Collection should make its debut next year, a period during which we should also see the new movie from Uncharted starring the actor Tom Holland.

It now appears (via VGC) that the Collection arriving on PC and PS5 will be devoid of some components present in the original chapters. This is the case with the competitive multiplayer present in Uncharted 4 – to which one was then added cooperative mode, which were also accessible by the players of The Lost Legacy.

According to ESRB classification, the new Legacy of Thieves Collection will not include “interactive elements”, which means that there will be no online features that allow players to interact with others.

This is corroborated by the fact that the same classification regarding Uncharted 4 does not indicate the presence of the aforementioned interactive elements online.

We don’t know why Sony decided not to include such massive features within the Collection, but we believe that soon we will learn more about the story, given that 2022 is not so long and the date of Legacy of Thieves will be announced shortly.

