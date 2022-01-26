Uncharted 4 & The Lost Legacy – Video comparison between PS4 and PS5

A few days after the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, let’s see in more detail what are the improvements of the remastered edition of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The lost legacy.

The new collection will bring graphical improvements to the two games by offering them to PlayStation 5 users, this starting on January 28th. However, Uncharted 4’s multiplayer mode, which has not been remastered on PS5, will be excluded from the collection.

The YT channel Ultimate Gamerz decided to go into more detail and provide a video comparison between PS4 and PS5 versions of the two games in question, which you can see below. At first glance, it seems that a good job has been done on lighting management, able to bring out more details.

The new remastered version takes full advantage of the hardware features of PS5 and comes with improved graphics and performance, full implementation of Haptic Feedback, Adaptive Triggers, 3D Audio and SSD disk, for maximum immersion and the best gaming experience.

Indeed, there could not have been a better time to propose this collection. In fact, in February it will arrive at the cinema Uncharted, film with Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas obviously inspired by the franchise created by Naughty Dog on PS3. Here you can see the latest trailer of the film.

Here is the synopsis of the film:

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces the young and intelligent Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to the public and shows his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic of action and adventure that spans the world, the two go on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found” while also looking for clues that could lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Uncharted will be directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Welcome to Zombieland), and is scheduled for release in cinemas on February 17, 2022. In the cast, in addition to Tom Holland, we find Mark Wahlberg in the role of Victor Sullivan, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle And Sophia Ali.