Uncharted 5 for PS5 is currently in development, claims an insider – Nerd4.life

Uncharted 5 for PS5 is currently in the process of development, according to what was reported on Twitter by the insider and youtuber Foxy, who also confirmed that the series is in excellent health and is far from over.

Exactly one year ago there were rumors (and doubts!) Regarding whether Uncharted 5 was or was not in development at Sony San Diego, the mysterious team of PlayStation Studios not yet formalized, but the thing has not had a sequel nor have any announcements been made.

In fact, the only novelties related to the franchise revolve around the arrival of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a remaster of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy which will mark the debut of the series on PC as well.

Anyone who has played with the fourth chapter of Uncharted knows that the story created by Naughty Dog has found its own conclusion, therefore it is not clear which narrative direction will be taken on the occasion of a possible next episode.

Of course, the options on the table are different: one could insist on the enhancement of the supporting actors, as happened in the aforementioned The Lost Legacy, or go back and take advantage of the Uncharted film with Tom Holland to tell the deeds of a young Nathan Drake.