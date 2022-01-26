Uncharted 5 for PS5 will be done? Never say never, says Naughty Dog

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, arriving on the market in a few days on PlayStation 5, will pave the way for the arrival of Uncharted 5? This is the question that many players are asking themselves and that our colleagues at GamesRadar + have turned directly to the Californian dogs.

In an interview granted on the sidelines of the launch of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collecting, Shaun Escayg (Creative Director de The Lost Legacy e Lead Cinematic Animator of A Thief’s End) answered a question about the feasibility of Uncharted 5: “I think I can confidently say that we can never say never. Uncharted is a franchise that we love – that the studio loves. I love it, and Kurt [Mergenau, Game Director de L’Eredità Perduta e Co-Lead Designer di Fine di un Ladro, ndr] loves it. We want to see more of the world than him. I can definitely say this “.

Never say never, In short. Naughty Dog has neither confirmed nor excluded the arrival of a fifth chapter of the saga, but the impression is that the cagnacci have no desire to leave that narrative universe behind, despite the good Nathan Drake has retired. Uncharted, by the way, is once again on the crest of the wave, and not only for the publication of the collection on PS5 – read our review of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5 – but also for the imminent debut at the cinema of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.