Uncharted 5 seems inevitable but we have some doubts – Nerd4.life

3 different games. This is what appears to be in development at Naughty Dog, one of the most important PlayStation Studios teams. We cannot consider it an official confirmation, given that the information comes from a tweet by Neil Druckmann – co-president of ND – but in the form of a teaser, rather than an announcement. But we can at least take note of the fact that two of these are unofficially already known, namely the multiplayer side of The Last of Us Part II and the remake of the first The Last of Us. The third project, however, what is it?

The options are endless until there is an announcement, but we can reduce it all to two macro possibilities: a new IP or Uncharted 5 (or more credibly “Uncharted colon subtitle”). Discussing a new IP might be interesting, but that’s not what we want to do now. Right now, we want to talk about a potential Uncharted 5.

Uncharted 5, let’s say it right away, seems to us really inevitable. THE sales data Officials of 2019 tell us that the previous game has sold over 15 million units, a value probably slightly increased in the last two / three years. Even more interesting, however, is the fact that the actual number of players, as of May 2021, was 37 million. This value includes whoever bought it, but also possible used items, loans between friends and above all accesses through subscriptions such as PS Plus. What are these numbers for? Understanding that this is one of the most played games in recent PlayStation history and with 37 million people who know exactly what Uncharted 4 is, the idea of ​​producing Uncharted 5 is very welcome.

Sony is definitely focusing on the Uncharted franchise, the fact that the saga is coming to PS5 and, above all, to PC, demonstrates this, where PlayStation is rapidly gaining ground as God of War demonstrates. Furthermore, we will soon be able to enter theaters to see the long-awaited feature film by Nathan Drake (played by none other than Tom Holland, one of the big names of these years of mainstream cinema).

It is therefore impossible not to seriously consider the idea of ​​developing a new chapter, which makes the most of the capabilities of PS5. How to do it, though? Or rather, how to play a good game?

It might seem like a useless question, but we don’t think it’s particularly obvious. The world of video games is constantly evolving, you know, and what works today doesn’t necessarily work tomorrow. Uncharted 4 has been very successful, but it has also put itself in a difficult position because …

Hey, here we have to do a couple of spoilers on the Uncharted 4 finale, and while we’re on The Last of Us Part II, so continue beyond the picture at your own risk !!

Nathan Drake from Uncharted 4

We said. Uncharted 4 He put himself in a difficult position because he ended the story with a leap forward in time and gave Nathan and Elena a happy ending. A deserved and pleasant ending, but having (semi?) Nathan retired is not a trivial matter. “The Lost Legacy” gave space to Chloe and Nadine, and also reconfirmed the presence in the saga of Nathan’s brother, but it was a one-shot that is unlikely to have followed.

Let me be clear, between Nathan’s daughter and Elena, Sully, Chloe and potential new characters, there is room for prequels and sequels in the Uncharted universe, but it will all come at the cost of a major transition. We saw the chaos generated by a certain slice of the audience after Joel’s farewell to Ellie and Abby in The Last of Us Part II. Homophobia aside, it shows us that retiring a character isn’t easy even after a single chapter, let alone five. You can do this for a kind of stand-alone expansion, but doing it with Uncharted 5 is more complex.

To all this, we add the game design. Uncharted is a saga based on its linearity, on a set of game systems limited, both in number and in structure (no hybridizations from RPGs with levels, skills, collection and enhancement of the loot, secondary missions, free exploration …). It’s nothing bad, mind you, but the market is pushing in other directions. Uncharted 4 has already shown that Naughty Dog is ready to increase the size of its games, with some open areas that were then even more expanded in The Last of Us Part II (both horizontally and vertically). We believe it unlikely that the Cagnaccis want / can do “only” Uncharted 4 Version 2 with PS5 graphics.

Let’s not forget the online mode: the public is less and less interested in the classic and “simple” to create team deathmatches and are increasingly aiming at massive, structured and above all constantly evolving multiplayer. Creating Uncharted 5 therefore also means creating a multiplayer component, with all the related difficulties and needs. In this sense, the multiplayer of The Last of Us Part II could probably be a master.

All this to say what, then? That making games is difficult? Yes, we knew this from the start, but maybe we forget it every now and then and assume that creating a new successful game after a success is all in all simple. From our point of view this is not the case and Uncharted 5 could be one of the biggest challenges of Naughty Dog, which will have to juggle the expectations of the fans, the self limits imposed by the plot of the Nathan saga and the evolutions of the market in the past years and in those to come.

Naughty Dog is hard not to trust but, if the new chapter were truly a masterpiece, we would take off our hats knowing how tiring and complex it was. Do you think like us? Let’s talk about.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.