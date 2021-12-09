Uncharted: a new image from the movie | Cinema

A new image from the film bydue in theaters next year.

“When we first went to the set I saw Mark Wahlberg, he was huge. I was in good shape but not big at all” Tom Holland told the magazine. A few days later they closed the set due to Covid. Holland used that moment to train frantically: “We went home for five months and all I did was eat and work out, eat and work out, eat and work out – to gain some weight so that I don’t look like a kid next to Mark.”

Here is the image:

The role of the protagonist then passed into the hands of Tom Holland, London actor born in 1996 who, after years of dance and theater – took part in the triumphal theatrical performance of Billy Elliot playing, initially, Michael, Billy’s best friend and then the protagonist of the story – he got noticed in the cinema in 2012 in The Impossible by Juan Antonio Bayona and then, of course, wearing the costume of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Together with them in the film there will also be Antonio Banderas in the role of the villain, Sophia Ali in those of Chloe Frazer e Tati Gabrielle in those of Braddock.

As for the plot, this is the short official logline that was released some time ago by the major:

In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

To really find out what adventure Nathan Drake and Sully will have to face on the big screen, we just have to wait until February 2022 when the feature film finally arrives in our cinemas.