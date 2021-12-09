News

Uncharted: a new image from the movie | Cinema

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

A new image from the film by Uncharted due in theaters next year.

“When we first went to the set I saw Mark Wahlberg, he was huge. I was in good shape but not big at all” Tom Holland told the magazine. A few days later they closed the set due to Covid. Holland used that moment to train frantically: “We went home for five months and all I did was eat and work out, eat and work out, eat and work out – to gain some weight so that I don’t look like a kid next to Mark.”

Here is the image:

The role of the protagonist then passed into the hands of Tom Holland, London actor born in 1996 who, after years of dance and theater – took part in the triumphal theatrical performance of Billy Elliot playing, initially, Michael, Billy’s best friend and then the protagonist of the story – he got noticed in the cinema in 2012 in The Impossible by Juan Antonio Bayona and then, of course, wearing the costume of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Together with them in the film there will also be Antonio Banderas in the role of the villain, Sophia Ali in those of Chloe Frazer e Tati Gabrielle in those of Braddock.

As for the plot, this is the short official logline that was released some time ago by the major:

In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

To really find out what adventure Nathan Drake and Sully will have to face on the big screen, we just have to wait until February 2022 when the feature film finally arrives in our cinemas.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Shawn Mendes revealed that he was friendzoned by Camila Cabello by undergoing the truth test

September 21, 2021

Camila Cabello’s curly fringe is the fall 2021 cut

4 weeks ago

What If …?, Here’s the gorgeous new poster focused on Thor’s party

October 2, 2021

Just Dance 2022 launches the Just Dance It Out challenge on TikTok

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button