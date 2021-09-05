Uncharted: a new photo from the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Sony has released a new image related to the film adaptation of Uncharted, where the two protagonists appear Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg.

After Nathan Drake, also the appearance of Victor “Sully” Sullivan is shown in the photo released by Sony, suggesting that the adventure will be one of the first that the two protagonists will carry out together.

Holland and Wahlberg together in the shot from Uncharted

The development of the film inspired by Uncharted started in 2008, when producer Avi Arad started working with Sony to bring the game series to the big screen. After being on standby for years, with an incredible rotation of directors and screenwriters, the film eventually landed in the hands of Ruben Fleischer. Mark Wahlberg, originally cast for the role of Nathan Drake, was moved to the role of Sully, while Tom Holland entered production to play the protagonist.

The new photo from the movie Uncharted appeared on the NYT as part of an article on Hollywood’s efforts to adapt video games to feature film. While not much is revealed about the story, it first shows Wahlberg as Drake’s partner Sully.

Given the age of the two actors, it is assumed that the film will tackle the duo’s first adventures, in search of particular artifacts or lost treasures. Self Holland had already appeared last year in a photo from the set as Drake, showing a faithful adaptation of the character, Wahlberg’s Sully at the moment looks different from the Victor Sullivan we have come to know in Uncharted, mostly missing his iconic mustache.

In a photo released a while ago by Wahlberg, the actor was shown with a thick mustache. It will therefore be likely to see the actor in the classic character appearance towards the end of the film, and then connect to a hypothetical sequel.

With the filming of Uncharted finished in October, it seems the time has come to see a taste of the film with a first trailer, to understand what we can expect from the adaptation. Between this film and the long-awaited Spider Man: No Way Home, winter 2021 is preparing to have Holland among the actors most present on the big screen.