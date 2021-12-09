Uncharted: a new photo with the Holland-Wahlberg couple

Total Film has released a new photo of Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted, the adaptation of the famous video game that will hit theaters next February 2022.

The plot

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

Everything we know about Uncharted

In Uncharted, Tom Holland will be Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg will play the role of Sully Sullivan. Not everyone knows that, initially, Wahlberg should have played the title hero years ago when David O. Russell was involved in the project, while over the years Sony has decided to develop the film as one origin story.

The script for the film, which will hit theaters on February 11, 2022, was signed by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway And Rafe Judkins, and will tell the adventures of protagonist Nathan Drake in his youth as he becomes the treasure hunter we all know.

We remind you that Uncharted will be the first film production from Sony PlayStation Productions, the internal division of Sony founded last year by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan in collaboration with PlayStation Productions, Chuck Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad.