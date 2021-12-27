News

Uncharted: a photo puts the Sully and Nathan Drake of the video game in comparison with those of the film

One image compares the appearance of Nathan Drake and Sully in the Uncharted video games with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, who play them in the upcoming film adaptation.

There are only a couple of months left before the release of the film adaptation of Uncharted, while a photo published on social media puts a comparison L’appearance of Nathan Drake and Sully in video games Naughty Dog with that of their performers in the film, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Recall that the casting of Uncharted was long and tormented as well as the development of the film.

When someone thinks of the character of Nathan Drake, they often think of the more adult version that is featured in video games. And when they think of Sully, they think of an old gray-haired treasure hunter. However, it’s clear that Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will be playing younger versions of the characters, versions that don’t seem all that different from the younger versions of the characters seen in video games judging from the photo above.

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception contains some flashback sequences showing much younger versions of Nathan Drake and Sully, and it appears these are the versions of the characters the filmmakers drew on for the film. This is also demonstrated by the costumes very similar to the clothes of the videogame characters.

Uncharted 4: other than Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake has aged well!

Uncharted 3 appears to be a major source of inspiration for the Uncharted movie, several clips from the trailer look similar to the video game scenes. At one point Tom Holland wears clothes that look very similar to the dress Naathan Drake wears during the current events of Uncharted 3, and there’s a sequence of a cargo plane that appears to have been pulled straight from the video game.

The Italian release of Uncharted is set for February 17, 2022.


