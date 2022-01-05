Uncharted, a scene from the new Sony movie with Tom Holland (VIDEO)

Enjoy with us an unedited scene from Uncharted, the new Sony film starring Tom Holland in the role of Nathan Drake.

After a long wait, Uncharted it’s finally about to hit our screens, but first let’s watch a new one scene from the movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

You saw a hint of it in the first official trailer for the film, but here it is, the spectacular high-flying scene that shows us a brave and even a little tightrope walker Nathan Drake (Tom Holland has learned something from Spidey, after all) trying to escape. to the attacks of the henchmen under the command of Braddock (Tati Gabrielle), while Sully (Mark Wahlberg) parachutes away from the aircraft.

On the other hand, as the official Uncharted synopsis states, the film “Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, it introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the ‘greatest treasure ever found’, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.“.

Written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted will arrive on February 7, 2022 in Italian cinemas.