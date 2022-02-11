Uncharted arrives in Fortnite? The strange couple seems done, thanks to the cinema

A recent leak suggests that Fortnite could cross paths with the next live-action film Uncharted as part of his chapter 3 in progress.

Epic’s game has already seen a number of crossover And guests over the years, the most recent was the archenemy’s Fortnite debut Spider-Manthe Green Goblin. Regarding Unchartedhowever, is finally about to hit the big screen on February 18, with Tom Holland of Spider-Man as a younger version of the essay treasure hunter Nathan Drake as he teams up with grizzled fortune seeker Victor “Sully” Sullivan in search of Magellan’s lost gold. Sony is currently doing everything possible to promote the his new movie Uncharted after a long and tumultuous production run, and even Uncharted game director Kurt Margenau expressed excitement to see Tom Holland bring Nathan Drake to life.

Now it appears that Fortnite is once again partnering with Sony for promote the new Uncharted movieat least according to several leak.